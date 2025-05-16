Neeraj Chopra betters own National Record at Doha Diamond League 2025, breaches 90m-mark for first time

Neeraj Chopra won the Silver medal after registering a 90.23 metre throw in his third attempt. Germany's Julien Weber fired a 91.06 metre throw in the final attempt and won the Gold medal.

Updated16 May 2025, 11:21 PM IST
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League in Doha in 2023
FILE PHOTO: Neeraj Chopra won the Diamond League in Doha in 2023

Neeraj Chopra won Silver medal at the Javelin event in Doha Diamond League 2025.

Neeraj Chopra achieves National record

Indian Superstar Neeraj Chopra registered 88.44 metre in his first throw. He bettered his effort with a 90.23 metre throw in his third attempt. It was also his best ever effort. 

Germany's Julien Weber won the Gold medal after firing a 91.06 metre throw in his final attempt. Weber moved from Bronze to Silver medal position after registering a 89.06 metre throw in his 3rd attempt. He was getting better and better throughout the night and eventually edged Neeraj Chopra in the last attempt.

Grenada's Anderson Peters settled for the Bronze medal after firing a 85.64 metre throw in his first attempt

Kishore Jena, 2nd Indian in the event, registered his personal 

Final Standings

  1. Julien Weber (GER): 91.06 m
  2. Neeraj Chopra (IND): 90.23 m

3.Anderson Peters (GRN): 85.64 m

Neeraj Chopra's personal bests

  1. 90.23 metre - Doha (May 16, 2025)
  2. 89.94 metre - Stockholm (June 30, 2022)
  3. 89.45 metre - Paris (August 8, 2024)

Business NewsSportsAthletics NewsNeeraj Chopra betters own National Record at Doha Diamond League 2025, breaches 90m-mark for first time
