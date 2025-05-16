Neeraj Chopra betters own National Record at Doha Diamond League 2025, breaches 90m-mark for first time

Neeraj Chopra won Silver medal at the Javelin event in Doha Diamond League 2025.

Neeraj Chopra achieves National record Indian Superstar Neeraj Chopra registered 88.44 metre in his first throw. He bettered his effort with a 90.23 metre throw in his third attempt. It was also his best ever effort.

Germany's Julien Weber won the Gold medal after firing a 91.06 metre throw in his final attempt. Weber moved from Bronze to Silver medal position after registering a 89.06 metre throw in his 3rd attempt. He was getting better and better throughout the night and eventually edged Neeraj Chopra in the last attempt.

Grenada's Anderson Peters settled for the Bronze medal after firing a 85.64 metre throw in his first attempt

Final Standings Julien Weber (GER): 91.06 m Neeraj Chopra (IND): 90.23 m 3.Anderson Peters (GRN): 85.64 m

