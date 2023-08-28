comScore
Fans react as 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championships
Fans react as ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championships

 1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships, with a javelin throw of 88.17 meters.

Neeraj Chopra, of India, reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. AP/PTI (AP/PTI)Premium
Neeraj Chopra, of India, reacts after winning the gold medal in the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. AP/PTI (AP/PTI)

Once more, Neeraj Chopra has etched his name in the annals of history, emerging as the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. This remarkable feat was accomplished through a commanding javelin throw of 88.17 meters during the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary.

Commending Neeraj Chopra's exceptional achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled his triumph in the men's javelin event at the tournament. PM Modi lauded Neeraj not merely as an athletic champion but as an embodiment of unparalleled excellence across the entire realm of sports, attributing this distinction to his unwavering dedication, precision and fervour.

Neeraj Chopra said after the win, “I want to thank everyone for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I became the Olympic champion. Now, I'm the world champion. We can achieve anything. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world."

Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra

Fans have reacted enthusiastically on social media. Jubilant scenes of Neeraj Chopra's family rejoicing were captured on camera after his historic victory as the first Indian gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships.

"Players who have the blessings of 140 crore Indians can never be defeated," PTI quoted Bhim Chopra, uncle of Neeraj Chopra, as saying.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Chopra for “doubling the pride".

“'Neeraj chopra life' Utho, Practice karo, Gold jeeto, So jao (Practice Win Gold. Sleep.). Repeat," wrote one social media user. “Neeraj Chopra is the GOAT," wrote another.

“Thanks for giving us joy and endless moments to cherish. The Nation is proud of you," came from another. “Golden Boy of India. Thanks for giving us joy & historic moments to cherish," posted another.

One fan posted, “From Olympic to world champion, Neeraj Chopra is an inspiration. Let's all aim for excellence in our fields, making our mark globally."

Chopra, 25, achieved his best throw of the day in his second attempt. Pakistan's reigning Commonwealth Games champion Arshad Nadeem took the silver with his season's best throw of 87.82m while Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch got the bronze.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
