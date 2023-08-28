Neeraj Chopra has become the first Indian to win gold at the World Athletics Championships, with a javelin throw of 88.17 meters.

Once more, Neeraj Chopra has etched his name in the annals of history, emerging as the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. This remarkable feat was accomplished through a commanding javelin throw of 88.17 meters during the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Commending Neeraj Chopra's exceptional achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled his triumph in the men's javelin event at the tournament. PM Modi lauded Neeraj not merely as an athletic champion but as an embodiment of unparalleled excellence across the entire realm of sports, attributing this distinction to his unwavering dedication, precision and fervour.

Neeraj Chopra said after the win, “I want to thank everyone for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I became the Olympic champion. Now, I'm the world champion. We can achieve anything. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant scenes of Neeraj Chopra's family rejoicing were captured on camera after his historic victory as the first Indian gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships.

"Players who have the blessings of 140 crore Indians can never be defeated," PTI quoted Bhim Chopra, uncle of Neeraj Chopra, as saying.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Chopra for “doubling the pride". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

