Former Olympic athlete, who used to work as a waitress, dies after choking on food

Daniela Larreal Chirinos, a Venezuelan cyclist who competed in five Olympic Games, was discovered dead in her Las Vegas apartment. Police suspect she choked on food, although an official cause of death has not been confirmed.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Published20 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST
Former Olympic athlete, who used to work as a waitress, dies after choking on food
Former Olympic athlete, who used to work as a waitress, dies after choking on food(X/@OfficialCOV)

Venezuelan Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead in Las Vegas. Police discovered the body in her Nevada apartment on August 16. The cause of death has also been identified.

Chirinos, who competed in five Olympic Games for Venezuela, passed away after choking on food in her Los Angeles apartment. According to the Daily Mail, Chirinos was a waitress at a Los Angeles hotel.

Also Read | Viral video: China’s Olympic silver medalist works at restaurant

The 50-year-old Venezuelan athlete’s colleagues had reported her absence, leading the police to investigate. After discovering her deceased in her apartment, police assumed that she had likely choked on food. It is believed she passed away on Sunday, August 11.

A post-mortem suggested that food was found in her airway, hinting at choking as the reason for her passing. However, the police have not provided an official cause of death. Sources involved in the case believe that the former athlete passed away due to lack of air, as per the Daily Mail.

Also Read | Watch: ‘Cute kid’ sings national anthem, Harsh Goenka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw share

The cyclist made history by competing in five Olympic Games, from 1992 in Barcelona to 2012 in London. Over the years, this athlete earned medals in various competitions, including two golds and two silvers in the Central American Games and two silvers at the 2003 Pan American Games.

Daniela Larreal Chirinos held a degree in Physical Education. She was once active in her country's political scene and later relocated to the United States.

Olympic Committee’s message

“The COV Board of Directors regrets the departure of Daniela Larreal. With an outstanding career in track cycling, he managed to represent us with honour in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride,” the Venezuelan Olympic Committee said in a social media post.

Also Read | Viral video: Ex-students getting caned at school reunion sparks nostalgia

“Will it just be that, a simple notification of death? What else do they plan to do? Maybe a written tribute or some chronicle should be published? How will they preserve the story of Danielsa and Venezuelan cycling? HOW MUCH WE LACK MEMORY!” wrote one user.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:20 Aug 2024, 02:50 PM IST
HomeSportsAthletics NewsFormer Olympic athlete, who used to work as a waitress, dies after choking on food

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.80
    03:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -0.15 (-0.1%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    253.60
    03:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    6.25 (2.53%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.25
    03:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -4.85 (-1.45%)

    GAIL India

    236.65
    03:01 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    -2.15 (-0.9%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Allcargo Logistics

    67.45
    02:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    5.93 (9.64%)

    KEI Industries

    4,710.00
    02:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    342.5 (7.84%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp

    398.50
    02:59 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    27 (7.27%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre

    890.35
    02:58 PM | 20 AUG 2024
    59.65 (7.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,388.00584.00
      Chennai
      72,815.00163.00
      Delhi
      73,455.001,439.00
      Kolkata
      73,170.00448.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue