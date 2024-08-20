Former Olympic athlete, who used to work as a waitress, dies after choking on food

Venezuelan Olympic cyclist Daniela Larreal Chirinos was found dead in Las Vegas. Police discovered the body in her Nevada apartment on August 16. The cause of death has also been identified.

Chirinos, who competed in five Olympic Games for Venezuela, passed away after choking on food in her Los Angeles apartment. According to the Daily Mail, Chirinos was a waitress at a Los Angeles hotel.

The 50-year-old Venezuelan athlete’s colleagues had reported her absence, leading the police to investigate. After discovering her deceased in her apartment, police assumed that she had likely choked on food. It is believed she passed away on Sunday, August 11.

A post-mortem suggested that food was found in her airway, hinting at choking as the reason for her passing. However, the police have not provided an official cause of death. Sources involved in the case believe that the former athlete passed away due to lack of air, as per the Daily Mail.

The cyclist made history by competing in five Olympic Games, from 1992 in Barcelona to 2012 in London. Over the years, this athlete earned medals in various competitions, including two golds and two silvers in the Central American Games and two silvers at the 2003 Pan American Games.

Daniela Larreal Chirinos held a degree in Physical Education. She was once active in her country's political scene and later relocated to the United States.

Olympic Committee’s message “The COV Board of Directors regrets the departure of Daniela Larreal. With an outstanding career in track cycling, he managed to represent us with honour in five Olympic Games, accumulate four Olympic diplomas and triumphs that always filled us with great pride,” the Venezuelan Olympic Committee said in a social media post.