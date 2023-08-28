Chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra expressed his happiness over Neeraj Chopra's remarkable feat of becoming the first Indian to clinch a gold medal in the World Athletics Championships. The title was accomplished through a commanding javelin throw of 88.17 meters during the men's javelin final in Budapest, Hungary.

“INDIAAAAA. CHOPRAAAA. GOLLLDDD. His moonshot does it…," Anand Mahindra said on X (formerly Twitter). He also posted a short clip of his record-breaking javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

Neeraj's remarkable achievement unfolded in the early hours of August 28 as he went head-to-head with competitors from around the world. Displaying exceptional prowess, he recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event.

This outstanding performance not only secured the gold medal for Neeraj but also established him as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the global stage.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, another formidable contender, closely trailed Neeraj's achievement with a silver medal in hand. Nadeem, who has previously shone on the Commonwealth Games stage, managed a commendable throw of 87.82 meters.

The third spot on the podium was secured by Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who showcased his prowess with a best throw of 86.67 meters.

Neeraj's father Satish Kumar, visibly proud of his son's achievement told ANI, "This is a very proud moment for our country as we got a gold medal in the World Championship as well. We will celebrate once Neeraj comes back to India."

“I want to thank everyone for staying up late. This medal is for all of India. I became the Olympic champion. Now, I'm the world champion. We can achieve anything. Keep working hard in different fields. We have to make a name in the world," Neeraj Chopra said after the win.

Fans have also reacted enthusiastically on social media. Jubilant scenes of Neeraj Chopra's family rejoicing were captured on camera after his historic victory as the first Indian gold medalist at the World Athletics Championships.