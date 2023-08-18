India's fastest woman athlete Dutee Chand gets 4-year ban for failing dope test; likely to challenge order2 min read 18 Aug 2023, 08:53 PM IST
Dutee Chand was provisionally suspended in January 2023 after the officials found anabolic agents/SARMS in her urine samples
India's fastest woman athlete Dutee Chand who has two Asian Games silver medals received a four-year ban from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). The international sprinter was provisionally suspended in January 2023 after the officials found "anabolic agents/SARMS" in her urine samples. The substances are listed under the "WADA's 2023 prohibited list of non-specified substances".