The ad-hoc committee appointed by the Delhi High Court to handle the day-to-day activities of the wrestling federation was Monday resolved by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) saying "there is no further need" of the panel following the withdrawal of the suspension on the WFI by the United World Wrestling (UWW), which has now got complete administrative control of wrestling in the country.

The IOA said in an office order that, "The decision to dissolve the Adhoc Committee comes in light of the lifting of the ban on the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by the United World Wrestling (UWW) and the successful completion of Selection Trials by the Adhoc Committee appointed by the IOA as per the directives of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi."

Also Read | Tata Sons to sell 23.4 million TCS shares worth ₹ 9,000 crore in block deal "Consequent upon the aforementioned developments, there is no further need for running the activities of the WFI through an ad-hoc committee," the IOA said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The three-member ad-hoc committee for wrestling was formed in December 2023 after the sports ministry suspended the WFI. Earlier in August 2023, the global sports body UWW placed WFI under provisional suspension after the federation failed to hold an election in the stipulated time due to a protest against ex-president Brij Bhushan Singh by leading wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik accusing him of sexual harassment.

The UWW lifted the suspension of the WFI in February 2024, months after the election of Sanjay Singh as the new president of the federation in late December 2023.

Meanwhile, WFI chief Sanjay Singh thanked the IOA for giving his elected panel control of the national federation.

"We thank IOA for giving us full-fledged control of the WFI. We will give all the facilities to the wrestlers. We will soon organise a national camp and if the wrestlers want to train abroad we will facilitate that as well. The focus is now on the Olympics. We are hoping that 5-6 wrestlers will qualify," Singh told PTI.

It is important to note that the IOA also asked the WFI, on the advice of UWW, to appoint a safeguarding committee to address concerns of abuse and harassment of athletes. IAO further asked the federation to make sure that all rules, regulations and guidelines set by UWW and other authorities are followed.

" Furthermore, the WFI is also directed to conduct the elections of the Athletes Commission in a time-bound manner, in accordance with the established procedures and guidelines. This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI," the order said.

"This step is essential to promote athlete representation and participation in the decision-making processes of the WFI," the IAO order read.

The order also instructed the WFI to "repay the loan" provided by the IOA to the ad-hoc panel for managing wrestling affairs when the national body was under suspension.

