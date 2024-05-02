Laxita Sandilea earns Silver medal for India at Asian U20 Athletics Championship
Laxita’s recent successes include remarkable victories at the U20 Asian Athletics Championship in Yecheon, South Korea, and the World University Games in Chengdu, China
Laxita Sandilea, a promising talent in women’s athletics and a student of Parul University has brought home glory for India by securing the silver medal in the 1500-meter event at the esteemed Asian U20 Athletics Championship held in Dubai.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message