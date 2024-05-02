Laxita Sandilea earns Silver medal for India at Asian U20 Athletics Championship

Laxita Sandilea, a promising talent in women’s athletics and a student of Parul University has brought home glory for India by securing the silver medal in the 1500-meter event at the esteemed Asian U20 Athletics Championship held in Dubai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Laxita’s journey to victory was marked by relentless dedication and rigorous training, supported by her coaches and trainers. Her recent successes include remarkable victories at the U20 Asian Athletics Championship in Yecheon, South Korea, and the World University Games in Chengdu, China. These achievements underscore her unwavering commitment to excellence in athletics.

While expressing his delight regarding this, the spokesperson of Parul University said “Parul University is immensely proud of Laxita Sandilea's remarkable achievement at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship. Her success exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and excellence that we strive to instill in all our students. Through our unwavering support and commitment to holistic development, we aim to nurture talent and empower individuals like Laxita to reach new heights of success, both on and off the field." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Representing India on the international stage, Laxita showcased exceptional prowess and determination, clinching not one but two silver medals in the fiercely competitive arena. Her outstanding performance not only brings honour to the nation but also adds to the pride of Parul University, where she is pursuing her Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Parul University has played a pivotal role in nurturing Laxita's talent, providing financial support for her championship endeavours, including cash prizes of up to ₹1 lakh and a monthly stipend of 12,000 rupees. This support directly contributes to her nutrition and overall well-being, enabling her to focus on her athletic pursuits.

The university takes immense pride in Laxita’s exceptional accomplishments, which reflect its commitment to fostering talent and promoting holistic development among its students. Through initiatives such as the sports quota policy, championed by the Department of Physical Education and Sports, Parul University empowers student-athletes to excel both in academics and athletics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Laxita Sandilea’s triumph at the Asian U20 Athletics Championship is not just a personal victory but a collective celebration of her hard work, resilience, and the collaborative efforts of her support system. Her success shines a spotlight on India’s prowess in athletics and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes nationwide.

