Manu Bhaker wins bronze in Paris Olympics 2024, ex-gold medalist Abhinav Bindra says, ‘incredible to witness your skill’

  • Manu Bhakar become the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympic Games and ended a 12-year wait for an overall Olympic medal in shooting.

Updated28 Jul 2024, 07:03 PM IST
Abhinav Bindra with Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medallist Manu Bhakar and her coach Jaspal Rana.
Abhinav Bindra with Paris Olympics 2024 bronze medallist Manu Bhakar and her coach Jaspal Rana. (X/@Abhinav_Bindra)

With Indian shooter Manu Bhaker scripted history after opening India's medal account in Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday, former Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra congratulated the 22-year-old shooter for making India proud.

Bindra took to X, formerly X, and wrote, “Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for clinching the bronze medal in the air pistol event at Paris 2024! 🥉 Your relentless dedication, hard work, and passion have truly paid off. It's incredible to witness your skill and determination, bringing pride to India with each shot. This achievement is a testament to your perseverance and determination. Keep shining, Manu! 🇮🇳🎯 #Paris2024 #ProudMoment #ShootingStar @realmanubhaker”

Also Read | PM Modi congratulates Manu Bhaker for India’s first medal in Olympics 2024

He also shared images of him with Manu and her coach Jaspal Rana. 

Manu Bhakar become the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympic Games and ended a 12-year wait for an overall Olympic medal in shooting. Also, she become the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach an shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally: Here’s how India, others have done on Day 2

She finished third in the Women's Air Pistol event in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

In the same event, South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji settled for silver with 241.3 points. While, Bhakar won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

Shooter Manu Bhaker's father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, told news agency ANI, “Two of her events are remaining, we hope she will win gold in them...”

Also Read | Manu Bhaker’s family celebrates historic Olympic medal: ‘In remaining events…’

Bhaker's grandmother blessed her and said, “She has done a great job. We will all welcome her once she is here. I will prepare a special food for her...”

Earlier, India won medals at the Olympics was in 2012 London edition when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

With agency inputs.

First Published:28 Jul 2024, 07:03 PM IST
