Meet Rajesh Ramesh: A ticket checker who has made India proud in athletics at World Athletics Championships

 2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian relay team makes history at the World Athletics Championships, securing a spot in the final and smashing Asian record.

Budapest, Aug 27 (ANI): Indian men's 4x400m relay team, consisting of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh celebrate after shattering the Asian record by clocking 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds to finish second and qualify for their maiden final round in 4x400m heat at the Athletics World Championships, in Budapest on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Budapest, Aug 27 (ANI): Indian men's 4x400m relay team, consisting of Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Amoj Jacob, Muhammad Ajmal Variyathodi, and Rajesh Ramesh celebrate after shattering the Asian record by clocking 2 minutes and 59.05 seconds to finish second and qualify for their maiden final round in 4x400m heat at the Athletics World Championships, in Budapest on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (ANI Photo)

In a spectacular display of determination and skill, the Indian 4×400 metre relay team achieved a historic milestone at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. The quartet consisting of Muhammed Anas, Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi and Rajesh Ramesh etched their names in the annals of Indian sports history.

During the high-stakes event on August 26, the unheralded Indian relay team not only smashed the Asian record but also created history by becoming the first Indian contingent to secure a spot in a World Championship final.

The heat they competed in featured formidable opponents, including the American team. However, instead of succumbing to pressure, the Indian athletes exhibited remarkable determination, delivering a performance that left both commentators and spectators awestruck.

Among these athletes, Rajesh Ramesh has a journey marked by resilience. Despite an early start in the field and even participating in the 2018 U20 World Championships, his career experienced setbacks due to injuries, work commitments, and the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra calls Arshad Nadeem to pose with the Indian tricolour, Pakistani athlete does THIS

Just a couple of years ago, the notion of participating at this level of competition seemed distant for Ramesh. In 2020, he was stationed as a ticket checker at the Trichy Railway Station, a job he himself admitted he was underperforming in. Today, Ramesh stands as an inspiration, not only for his sportsmanship but also for his journey from a railway platform to a global athletics stage.

The 24-year-old athlete refused to be defeated. At the recent Federation Cup in Ranchi, Ramesh not only displayed exceptional prowess but also topped the 400m semifinals with a timing of 46.13 seconds, surpassing the Athletics Federation of India's Asian Championships qualification mark of 46.17 seconds.

Also Read: Fans react as ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra wins gold at World Athletics Championships

What makes Ramesh's accomplishment even more remarkable is that he outperformed established athletes such as Arokia Rajiv, a bronze medallist at the Asian Games, and Mohammed Anas Yahiya, the current national record holder and 2018 Asian Games silver medallist. This incredible feat serves as a testament to his dedication and the hard work he has invested in resurrecting his career.

Other members of the team

Ajmal hails from Palakkad in Kerala. He originally pursued a career in football before transitioning to become a 100m sprinter, a shift he made just two years ago. For Anas, his victory in the 400m individual event in June represented a triumphant return following a period of setbacks as he had dealt with COVID-19 and injury.

The recent Saturday night victory held special significance for Jacob, as confirmed by his father, P A Jacob. He expressed, "He was grappling with immense frustration. Despite investing immense effort, the outcomes weren't reflecting his dedication. He underwent some challenging times. Nevertheless, he has now found a superb team and is flourishing. I am profoundly satisfied with the remarkable progress he has achieved."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 11:15 AM IST
