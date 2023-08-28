comScore
Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships

 1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:32 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Neeraj Chopra makes history by winning India's first-ever gold medal at World Athletics Championships.

Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium with his medal after winning the final REUTERS/Marton Monus (REUTERS/Marton Monus)Premium
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Men's Javelin Throw Final - Budapest, Hungary - August 27, 2023 Gold medallist India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates on the podium with his medal after winning the final REUTERS/Marton Monus (REUTERS/Marton Monus)

Neeraj Chopra, in a historic moment for Indian athletics, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. The 'golden boy of Indian athletics' etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship.

Neeraj's remarkable achievement unfolded in the early hours of August 28 as he went head-to-head with competitors from around the world. Displaying exceptional prowess, he recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event.

This outstanding performance not only secured the gold medal for Neeraj but also established him as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the global stage.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra clinches second Diamond League title of the year with best throw of 87.66m

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, another formidable contender, closely trailed Neeraj's achievement with a silver medal in hand. Nadeem, who has previously shone on the Commonwealth Games stage, managed a commendable throw of 87.82 meters.

The third spot on the podium was secured by Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who showcased his prowess with a best throw of 86.67 meters.

Neeraj's father Satish Kumar, visibly proud of his son's achievement told ANI, "This is a very proud moment for our country as we got a gold medal in the World Championship as well. We will celebrate once Neeraj comes back to India."

Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra

As the news of Neeraj's historic victory spread, congratulatory messages poured in from all corners. Among those celebrating was India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, who hailed Neeraj's feat as a watershed moment in Indian sporting history. He took to social media to express his pride and appreciation for the athlete's remarkable achievement.

Also Read: ‘Shameful’: Neeraj Chopra condemns Delhi Police ‘manhandling’ of protesting wrestlers

The Indian Army also joined the chorus of well-wishers, lauding Neeraj's accomplishment. Recognising his achievement as a monumental one, the Indian Army shared their congratulations on various social media platforms.

Neeraj's gold medal not only adds a glittering achievement to his personal record but also enriches India's medal tally at the World Athletics Championships. This victory marks his second medal at the Championships, having previously secured a silver medal.

(With agency inputs)

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 07:43 AM IST
