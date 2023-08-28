Neeraj Chopra, in a historic moment for Indian athletics, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. The 'golden boy of Indian athletics' etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship.

Neeraj's remarkable achievement unfolded in the early hours of August 28 as he went head-to-head with competitors from around the world. Displaying exceptional prowess, he recorded a stellar throw of 88.17 meters during his second attempt, solidifying his dominance throughout the event.

This outstanding performance not only secured the gold medal for Neeraj but also established him as a trailblazer for Indian sports on the global stage.

Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, another formidable contender, closely trailed Neeraj's achievement with a silver medal in hand. Nadeem, who has previously shone on the Commonwealth Games stage, managed a commendable throw of 87.82 meters.

The third spot on the podium was secured by Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic, who showcased his prowess with a best throw of 86.67 meters.

Neeraj's father Satish Kumar, visibly proud of his son's achievement told ANI, "This is a very proud moment for our country as we got a gold medal in the World Championship as well. We will celebrate once Neeraj comes back to India."

Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra

As the news of Neeraj's historic victory spread, congratulatory messages poured in from all corners. Among those celebrating was India's Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, who hailed Neeraj's feat as a watershed moment in Indian sporting history. He took to social media to express his pride and appreciation for the athlete's remarkable achievement.