Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra makes history by winning India's first-ever gold medal at World Athletics Championships.
Neeraj Chopra, in a historic moment for Indian athletics, clinched the gold medal in the men's javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary. The 'golden boy of Indian athletics' etched his name in history by becoming the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship.
Also Read: ‘Shameful’: Neeraj Chopra condemns Delhi Police ‘manhandling’ of protesting wrestlers
The Indian Army also joined the chorus of well-wishers, lauding Neeraj's accomplishment. Recognising his achievement as a monumental one, the Indian Army shared their congratulations on various social media platforms.
Neeraj's gold medal not only adds a glittering achievement to his personal record but also enriches India's medal tally at the World Athletics Championships. This victory marks his second medal at the Championships, having previously secured a silver medal.
(With agency inputs)