Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League with season’s best 89.49m throw

  • Neeraj Chopra finished second in the Lausanne Diamond League in Switzerland, recording his season-best javelin throw of 89.49 metres.

Written By Karishma Pranav Bhavsar
Updated23 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra competes in the men's javelin throw event at the Diamond League athletics on August 22, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League athletics on August 22, 2024. (Photo by AFP)

India's ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra finished 2nd at the Lausanne Diamond League event in Switzerland. He achieved his season-best throw of 89.49 meters during the competition. As per Olympics.com, Chopra missed the 90m mark by just 51cm.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra aims for bigger returns post silver medal in Paris Olympics

In the competition, Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the first place with a remarkable throw of 90.61 meters, setting a new record. Germany's Julian Weber took third place with a throw of 87.08 meters. Peters had previously won bronze at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Also Read | Did Vinesh get ₹16 crore prize money post Paris? Her husband replies

Neeraj Chopra says ‘It was a tough start, but…’

After the event, he said, “The feeling wasn't great at first, but I´m happy with my throw, especially the second (career) best throw on my last attempt. It was a tough start, but the comeback was really nice and I enjoyed the fighting spirit I showed. Even though my early throws were around 80-83m, I pushed hard in the last two attempts finishing strong. Competing at this high level, it's important to stay mentally tough and fight through.”

Also Read | PM Modi meets India’s Paris Olympics contingent, poses with medalists | Watch

After securing this second place in the Lausanne event, Neeraj currently holds the third position in the overall rankings. This puts him in a favorable position to qualify for the Diamond League Final which is scheduled to take place in Brussels in September. Neeraj made history in 2022 by becoming the first Indian athlete to win the Diamond League title, and he followed that achievement with a silver medal last year.

Neeraj Chopra's silver in Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra secured secured silver medal for India in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on August 7 with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Chopra fell short of retaining his gold medal in the men's javelin throw, but the night belonged to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who secured Pakistan's first Olympics gold medal since 1984 with a record of 92.97m. Chopra also became the second male athlete to win two Olympic medals in an individual event. Till now, only wrestler Sushil Kumar (2008 and 2012) and shuttler PV Sindhu (2016 and 2021) have won back-to-back Olympic medals.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 07:32 AM IST
HomeSportsAthletics NewsNeeraj Chopra finishes second in Lausanne Diamond League with season’s best 89.49m throw

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.000.00
      Chennai
      73,440.000.00
      Delhi
      73,369.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue