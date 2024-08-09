Neeraj Chopra’s coaching team set for revival, he may undergo surgery: Report

  • Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Olympic gold medal after he lost to Pakistan Arshad Nadeem by a margin of over three metres on Thursday.

Livemint
Updated9 Aug 2024, 09:29 PM IST
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)
Neeraj Chopra, of India, competes during the men’s javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. (AP Photo)

A day after winning the silver medal in the Paris Olympics, javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra is likely to undergo surgery to treat a long-standing groin injury.

Neeraj failed to defend his Olympic gold medal after he lost to Pakistan Arshad Nadeem by a margin of over three metres on Thursday.

According to an India Today report, Neeraj's coaching team is also set for a major change and three top doctors have been identified to perform the surgery for him.

Also Read | Indian-American CEO offers free visas to Indians on Neeraj Chopra’s Olympic win

Struggling with Hernia, that has been causing him pain in his groin, led to somehow may have impacted his throw at the men's javelin final at the Paris Olympics.

Earlier, he had spoken in detail regarding his delay in surgery so as to make sure he had the best chance of compete at the Paris Olympics.

In 2022, he had first revealed about a groin injury at the World Championships. He delayed it citing Paris Olympics in mind. Even his father addressed the injury concerns while speaking to the media after the final.

After the Olympic final, Neeraj revealed he was advised surgery last year.

Also Read | Neeraj’s ’he deserved to win’ comment for Arshad shows Indo-Pak camaraderie

"I already threw 89.94m (in 2022) with this injury. When I throw, I always focus almost 50 percent on my injury. We have to focus mostly on technique, but it's really hard for me with this injury," he said.

"Doctors told me to go for surgery last year. I have been stretching myself till now.., There have been treatments since. But we will have to take a big decision," he added.

Also Read | Neeraj Chopra’s 1st reaction after winning Olympic silver against Pakistan

Coaching staff upgrade:

The report claims that Biomechanics expert Dr Klaus Bartonietz will no longer work with Neeraj for the entire year, but will be available only for a couple of months in a year.

Since 2019, Klaus was part of Neeraj's support staff untill Tokyo Olympics, where he secured a gold medal. The Athletics Federation of India had extended Klaus's contract until the Paris Olympics.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 09:29 PM IST
HomeSportsAthletics NewsNeeraj Chopra’s coaching team set for revival, he may undergo surgery: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,451.0062.00
      Chennai
      71,212.001,237.00
      Delhi
      70,312.00-628.00
      Kolkata
      70,589.00-282.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue