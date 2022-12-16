Neeraj Chopra displaces Usain Bolt as world's most written-about athlete3 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 11:06 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra earlier became the first athlete from India to win the Diamond League final in the javelin.
Usain Bolt has failed to top the list of the most written about athletes for the first time in years in a sign that track and field is emerging from the hold the retired Jamaican sprint legend had over the sport.