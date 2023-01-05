Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Sports / Athletics News /  Neeraj Chopra has a new fan: Legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson

Neeraj Chopra has a new fan: Legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson

2 min read . 11:16 AM ISTSounak Mukhopadhyay
Michael Johnson has shared two videos of Neeraj Chopra’s training and hailed his athleticism.

Eight-time world champion Michael Johnson seems to be in awe of Neeraj Chopra's athleticism.

Legendary US sprinter Michael Johnson is apparently in awe of Neeraj Chopra, India’s world champion athlete. Johnson has shared two videos of Chopra’s training and hailed his athleticism.

In one of the videos, Neeraj Chopra is seen practising different styles of sprinting. “Watching Olympic Champion @Neeraj_chopra1 warm up is a good reminder that the javelin is just as much a runaway event as a throwing event," wrote Beau Throws while calling it “Maybe the prettiest Carioca drill you'll ever see at the 20 sec mark".

The video caught Johnson’s attention. While sharing the video, the eight-time world champion wrote, “He’s a javelin thrower! Olympic champion javelin thrower, but a javelin thrower. With sprinter/jumper movement!"

Retired Welsh shot-putter Shaun Pickering shared another video of Neeraj Chopra as a reply to the former sprinter’s tweet. “He practices all kinds of movement patterns... Check out his flexibility! He focuses on stretch reflex rather than strength," Pickering wrote.

Johnson shared the other video as well and wrote, “Some more amazing athleticism from from @Neeraj_chopra1."

As a reply, India’s Tokyo Olympian Sarthak Bhambri wrote, “Neeraj is an absolute example of a super consistent, disciplined and hardworking guy , who valued this sport over any other thing."

Pickering was quick to share another video of Neeraj Chopra’s practice to draw Johnson’s attention. “He is pretty good at jumps also...." he wrote.

Neeraj Chopra has already written his name into history by being the first and only track and field athlete from India to win an Olympic medal with his gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He is India's second individual Olympic gold champion, following shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Neeraj Chopra, who represented India honourably by winning a gold medal in the men's javelin throw at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, celebrated his 25th birthday on December 24. 2022.

