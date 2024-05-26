Olympic gold-medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on 26 May opted out from the Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 citing a muscle injury he sustained in training two weeks ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chopra took to X and wrote, "Hello everyone! Following a recent throwing session, I decided not to compete in Ostrava as I felt something in my adductor. I have had problems with it in the past and pushing it at this stage can lead to injury."

He added, Just to clarify, I am not injured but I don't want to take any risk during the Olympic year so had to take the decision. Once I feel its fully recovered, I will get back to competitions. Thank you for your support (sic)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Ostrava Golden Spike 2024 athletics meet will take place in the Czech Republic on 28 May.

This season. Chopra has competed in two competitions – the Doha Diamond League and the Federation Cup.

"Due to an injury that he sustained in training two weeks ago (adductor muscle) he will not be able to throw in Ostrava, but he will arrive at the event as a guest," said the organisers of the competition in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The best possible replacement was managed by the organisers. European champion Julian Weber from Germany, who threw 88.37 on Friday, the third best performance of the year, will come to Ostrava. It will be a big test for Jakub Vadlejch before the EC in Rome," added the statement.

He began his year on a winning note, as he clonched silver medal followng an impressive throw of 88.36 metres at the Doha Diamond League on 10 May.

On 15 May, Chopra won gold medal in the Federation Cup with a throw of 82.27m, that pushed DP Manu to second spot in Bhubaneswar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India has high hopes from Chopra in the Paris Olympic Games, as he would like to retain the gold medal which he won at the Tokyo Olympics.

With agency inputs.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!