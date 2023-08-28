Neeraj Chopra responds to buzz around India vs Pakistan rivalry during World Athletics Championship final1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:31 PM IST
India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has ticked off another gold medal as he created history at the World Athletics Championship 2023. With a spectacular throw of 88.17 meters, Neeraj Chopra dominated the event and became the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship. Pakistan's Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem finished second with a throw of 87.82 meters. The contest sparked the India vs Pakistan battle on social media and even Neeraj Chopra addressed the same.