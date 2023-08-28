India's golden boy Neeraj Chopra has ticked off another gold medal as he created history at the World Athletics Championship 2023. With a spectacular throw of 88.17 meters, Neeraj Chopra dominated the event and became the first-ever Indian athlete to secure a gold medal at this prestigious championship. Pakistan's Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem finished second with a throw of 87.82 meters. The contest sparked the India vs Pakistan battle on social media and even Neeraj Chopra addressed the same.

"I didn't use my mobile much before the competition but today I looked at it and the first thing was India versus Pakistan. But if you see, European athletes are very dangerous and at any time they can produce a big throw. Not just Arshad, there is Jakub and Julian Webber. So till the last throw, you have to keep thinking about other throwers. But the thing is there will be India vs. Pakistan comparisons back home," Neeraj Chopra told reporters as per news platform NDTV.

India vs. Pakistan buzz to increase

Neeraj Chopra mentioned that he was happy about Arshad Nadeem and how Javelin Throw is growing in India and Pakistan. He added that with the upcoming Asian Games 2023, the buzz around the India vs. Pakistan rivalry will grow more intense.

"I feel at the Asian Games there will be more talk about India versus Pakistan, but I am just going to stay relaxed and healthy," he said.

"I felt good that Arshad threw well and we discussed how both our countries are growing now. Earlier there were European athletes but now we have reached their level," he further said.

Along with the shining gold medal, Neeraj Chopra will bring home a handsome amount of $70,000 ( ₹58 lakh) as prize money from the World Athletics Championship 2023. The cash award for runner-up Arshad Nadeem is $35,000 ( ₹29 lakh).