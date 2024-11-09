Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra partners with Javelin legend Jan Železný

Double Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra announced the start of an exciting new chapter in his career on Saturday as he partner with Javelin legend Jan Železný, who comes on board as his new coach.

Železný, a three-time Olympic and World champion and the current world record holder, has long been an idol to Neeraj Chopra.

“Growing up, I admired Jan’s technique and precision and spent a lot of time watching videos of him. He was the best in the sport for so many years, and I believe that working with him will be invaluable because our throwing styles are similar, and his knowledge is unmatched. It’s an honour to have Jan by my side as I push towards the next level in my career, and I can’t wait to get started,” said Chopra, following the announcement.

Neeraj is eager to deepen his technical mastery and build on the successes that have defined his career under Železný’s guidance. The new collaboration also symbolises a fusion of generations, as the young champion drawing inspiration and expertise from what many consider the greatest javelin thrower of all times.

"I have already spoken about Neeraj as a great talent many years ago. When I saw him early in his career, I realised great possibilities for top results. I also said that if I should start to coach somebody from outside Czechia, my first choice would be Neeraj. I like his story and I see big potential, as he is young and able to improve. There have been many athletes contacting me for coaching, so for me to take this up means that it is a great honour to have him in my team. We are getting to know each other more closely and will start in person at a traditional winter camp in South Africa. I believe in his progress, especially in the technical aspect, so that he can continue achieving top positions at the main championships,” said Železný.

About Železný: Železný is a Gold medalist at the 1992, 1996 and 2000 Olympic Games and has five of the top ten best throws of all time. He broke the world record on four occasions en route to claiming the current undisputed mark of 98.48m, in Germany, in 1996.

He was coach of both other medalists Jakub Vadlejch (silver) and Vítězslav Veselý (bronze) when Chopra won Gold at Tokyo 2020. He also coached two-time Olympic Champion and three-time World Champion Barbora Špotáková.