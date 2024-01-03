Oscar Pistorius to be released from jail 11 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp; what happens next?
Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013.
Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on January 5. The parole was granted around 11 years after he killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013. After leaving jail, he will be part of South Africa's restorative justice programme. The former Paralympic athlete is known as "Blade Runner".