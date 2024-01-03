comScore
Oscar Pistorius to be released from jail 11 years after killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp; what happens next?

 Written By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Former Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013.

FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 file photo South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts in the men's semi-finals of the 400-meter in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. Pistorius could be granted parole on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023 after nearly 10 years in prison for killing his girlfriend. The double-amputee Olympic runner was convicted of a charge comparable to third-degree murder for shooting Reeva Steenkamp in his home in 2013. He has been in prison since late 2014. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File) (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)Premium
Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison on January 5. The parole was granted around 11 years after he killed his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine's Day 2013. After leaving jail, he will be part of South Africa's restorative justice programme. The former Paralympic athlete is known as "Blade Runner".

Also Read: Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

The world took notice of Pistorius' rise and subsequent fall. He gained fame as an athlete with unmatched prowess, yet found himself convicted of murder. His scheduled release marks a significant chapter in his life. It brings forth questions about his future and the impact of South Africa's approach to criminal justice.

No absolute freedom

Upon release, Pistorius will not enjoy absolute freedom. He must comply with specific parole conditions until December 2029, when his sentence ends. These include regular monitoring, participation in gender-based violence programmes and ongoing therapy for anger management, Reuters reported. His movements, such as changing residences or seeking employment, will require approval from a designated official.

Also Read: Oscar Pistorius’s release from prison suspended amid review

Oscar Pistorius' early release

What led to his early release involves several factors. The parole board considered his behaviour in prison, his mental and physical health and the potential risks he might face upon release. Pistorius engaged in the restorative justice programme, a unique approach born in the post-apartheid era.

Also Read: ‘I am scared to sleep’, tearful Oscar Pistorius tells South Africa court

This system, reflective of indigenous cultural practices, emphasises reconciliation over punishment. A key part of this program is talks between the victim's family and the offender, meant to help everyone heal. Pistorius and Reeva's dad, Barry Steenkamp, had this talk on June 22, 2022, as reported by Reuters.

Reaction to Pistorius' early release

The Steenkamp family has mixed feelings about Pistorius getting out of jail. Reeva's mom, June, isn't against him being released but she's not sure if he's really changed. Nevertheless, she acknowledged the parole board's efforts to involve the victims in the process.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published: 03 Jan 2024, 09:10 AM IST
