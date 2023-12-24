Reacting to the sports ministry's action against the newly elected Wrestling Federation of India, former Indian wrestler Sakshee Malikkh Sunday said the government’s decision to suspend the WFI is for the betterment of the wrestlers. She also dropped a hint about a possible change in her decision to retire, news agency ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This has happened for the betterment of the wrestlers. We had been saying that this was the fight of the daughters and sisters. This is the first step... (On retirement announcement) I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed..." the former Indian wrestler said.

The former Indian wrestler also dropped a hint about a possible change in her decision to retire following the government's decision to suspend the newly elected body. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I will tell you about the decision according to the federation that would be formed," ANI quoted Sakshee as saying.

Sakshee said wrestlers' fight is not with the government.

Sakshee further said she has not seen any in writing about the suspension of the newly elected body of the WFI or Sanjay Singh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have not seen anything in writing yet. I don't know whether only Sanjay Singh has been suspended or the entire body has been suspended. Our fight was not with the government. Our fight is for women wrestlers, I have announced my retirement but want the upcoming wrestlers should get justice," she said.

Meanwhile, WFI president Sanjay Singh has announced the hosting of the U-15 and U-20 nationals at Nandini Nagar in the Gond district of Uttar Pradesh by the end of the year.

The Sports Ministry released a press release to label WFI's decision to host the competition as "complete disregard to the sports code." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The decisions made by the newly elected executive body of the WFI demonstrate a blatant disregard for the established legal and procedural norms, violating both the WFI's constitutional provisions and the National Sports Development Code. The newly elected body appeared to be in complete control of former office bearers in complete disregard to the Sports Code. The business of the Federation is being run from the premises controlled by former office bearers," the ministry added.

Earlier this week former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide Sanjay Singh was elected as the new President of the body. Hours after WFI results were declared, the 2016 Olympics Bronze medallist, announced her retirement from the sport after.

"Yeh ladai dil se ladi hai (We have fought this fight with all our might). If Brij Bhushan’s business partner will be a part of the WFI, then I will quit wrestling. I thank all the Indians who have supported me all this time," Sakshee said during a joint press conference with Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

