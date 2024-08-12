Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem to get Alto after winning gold at Olympics, netizens ask ‘Could not find anything cheaper?’

  • After winning the gold medal, a Pakistani-American businessman decided to gift a Suzuki Alto to Pakistani javelin star, after which he is being mocked and trolled on the social media.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated12 Aug 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Arshad Nadeem (C), Pakistan's javelin gold medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, waves to fans upon his arrival at hometown in Mian Channu on August 11, 2024. (Photo by AFP)
Arshad Nadeem (C), Pakistan’s javelin gold medallist at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, waves to fans upon his arrival at hometown in Mian Channu on August 11, 2024. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

Ace Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won a gold medal in the javelin throw category at the Paris Olympics after sending the javelin to a whopping 92.97 metres distance.

Not only he created a world record, but also defeated India's Neeraj Chopra to become world's best javelin thrower. Neeraj won the silver medal in the same event.

With Nadeem's gold medal, Pakistan won an individual gold at the Olympics for the first time in an athletics event, which is also the first time that Pakistan since the men's hockey team won their last at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. This is also Pakistan's first Olympic medal since the 1992 Barcelona Games.

After winning the gold medal, a Pakistani-American businessman decided to gift a Suzuki Alto to Pakistani javelin star, after which he is being mocked and trolled on the social media.

According to Pakistan activist Syed Zafar Abbas Jafri, Ali Sheikhani announced to gift Nadeem a brand new Alto caradter he returns home. Alto in Pakistan costs around Pakistani Rupees 23.31 lakh. In India, Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 price starts at 3.25 Lakh and goes upto 5.12 Lakh.

Here's how Nadeem's fan reacted:

One user said, “This is an Insult.. he deserves a BMW or Audi.”

Another wrote, "Hamare yaha ghar pe baithe nalle berozgar bhi Alto na le gift me.”

Some wrote, “Alto? Kum se kum Fortuner to do," while another wrote, “Alto??? Why? Could not find anything cheaper?!? It is your first gold! Get something worthy of it!”

In the meantime, Nadeem's father-in-law Muhammad Nawaz told the local media in Nadeem's village on Sunday that he would be gifting Nadeem a buffalo, as gifting a buffalo is considered 'very valuable' and 'honourable' in their village.

Meanwhile, Nadeem would get a grand amount of more than PKR 150 million (more than INR 4.5 crore and USD 538,000). Also, the Chief Minister of the Pakistan state of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has announced a reward of PKR 100 million for Nadeem, reported The Dawn.

Also, Punjab governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has announced a further PKR 2 million reward., while, the Chief Minister of Sindh would award Nadeem PKR 50 million.

Sindh governor Kamran Tessori also announced a PKR 1 million more.

Last but not the least, Pakistani singer Ali Zafar confirmed hw would give PKR 1 million to Nadeem, and cricketer Ahmad Shahzad has also awarded the same amount.

With agency inputs.

First Published:12 Aug 2024, 10:40 PM IST
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem to get Alto after winning gold at Olympics, netizens ask 'Could not find anything cheaper?'

