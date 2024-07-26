The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 is just couple of hours away and the excitement for the exciting event is gaining momentum. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, as many as 500,000 people are expected to watch the opening ceremony in person from newly constructed stands, with ticket prices reaching up to 2,700 euros (i.e. over ₹2.45 lakhs), while others will view for free from the riverbanks and nearby balconies or apartments.

The Olympics.com website stated that over 10,000 athletes will travel on about 100 boats along the Seine, passing by iconic Parisian landmarks such as Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, and Pont Neuf.

It added that the floating parade will depart from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and end at the Trocadéro.

Guests: As per Le Monde, among the guests include US First Lady Jill Biden, Britain's Princess Anne, sister of King Charles III, and Prince Albert of Monaco, King of Spain Felipe VI, King of Spain Felipe VI from Demnark, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, British PM Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italy's President Sergio Mattarella and Finland's Alexander Stubb, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, among others.

Performers: For the opening ceremony, singers Celine Dion and Lady Gaga are most likely to perform. Also, media reports stated that Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura will also be performing at the opening ceremony.

Indian contingent: India have sent 117-member contingent for the Paris Olympics, where badminton star PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal will be India's flag-bearers at the Paris 2024 Parade of Nations.

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony in India: Time, where to watch The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD channels in India from 11:00 pm IST. Fans can also stream the event for free on Jio Cinema.

