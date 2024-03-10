Paris Olympics 2024: Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya eliminated from qualification race
Punia would have been eliminated in the opening bout itself if Ravinder had not conceded a caution point in the bout.
The Tokyo Games medallists – Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya – were eliminated from the race for the Paris Olympics qualification on Sunday after they lost their respective bouts in the selection trials for the national team, reported news agency PTI.
