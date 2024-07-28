India on 28 July began its Olympic medal journey as Manu Bhaker won the bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With this win, she has become the first Indian woman to win a shooting medal at the Olympic Games and ended a 12-year wait for an overall Olympic medal in shooting.

Following the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly X) and congratulated her. He wrote, "A historic medal! Well done,

@realmanubhaker , for winning India's FIRST medal at #ParisOlympics2024! Congrats for the Bronze. This success is even more special as she becomes the 1st woman to win a medal in shooting for India. An incredible achievement! #Cheer4Bharat"

Apart from PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu also congratulated Bhakar on winning the bronze medal.

She wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Manu Bhaker for opening India's medal tally with her bronze medal in the 10 metre air pistol shooting event at the Paris Olympics. She is the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in a shooting competition. India is proud of Manu Bhaker. Her feat is going to inspire many sportspersons, especially women. I wish she scales greater heights of accomplishment in the future."

Bhakar hails from Haryana and has garnered national recognition in tennis, skating, boxing, and the martial arts of thang ta.

She was coached by Jaspal Rana and secured the top spot in the Olympic Selection Trials T4 10m air pistol final when she defeated Asian Games champion Palak by a substantial margin of 4.4 points.

The last time India won medals at the Olympics for shooting was at the London edition in 2012 when rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar won silver and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched bronze.

The Paris Olympics kicked off on 26 July, for which India sent a 117-member delegation. This year, India is expecting to win more medals than Tokyo, London and Beijing Olympics.

