Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony: Where to watch in India, live streaming and more

  • The Indian contingent will follow a dress code at the opening ceremony. The Indian men will be dressed in kurta bundi sets while the women will don matching saris, reflecting India’s tricolour flag, reported the olympics.com.

Updated26 Jul 2024, 10:32 PM IST
Spectators wait at the Seine river front in Paris, France, for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Spectators wait at the Seine river front in Paris, France, for the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)(AP)

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 is all set to kick off as the celebrations will begin on the river Seine on Friday.

According to the Olympics.com website, over 10,000 athletes will travel on about 100 boats along the Seine, passing by iconic Parisian landmarks such as Notre Dame, Pont des Arts, and Pont Neuf.

Also, around the floating parade will depart from the Austerlitz bridge beside the Jardin des Plantes and end at the Trocadéro.

Several reports mentioned that as many as 500,000 people are expected to watch the opening ceremony in person from newly constructed stands, with ticket prices reaching up to 2,700 euros (i.e. over 2.45 lakhs). However, others will be able to view for free from the riverbanks and nearby balconies or apartments.

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony: Indian contingent's dress code

The Indian contingent will follow a dress code at the opening ceremony. The Indian men will be dressed in kurta bundi sets while the women will don matching saris, reflecting India’s tricolour flag, reported the olympics.com. The outfits, featuring traditional ikat-inspired prints and Banarasi brocade, have been designed by Tarun Tahiliani, it added.

Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony in India: Time and where to watch

The Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcast will be available for telecast in India on Sports18 1 SD and Sports18 1 HD channels in India from 11:00 pm IST. Fans can also stream the event for free on Jio Cinema.

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Contingent

For the Paris Olympics 2024, India have sent a 117-member contingent, that would be led by flag-bearers badminton star PV Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, and table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal at the Paris 2024 Parade of Nations. Both will become the first from their respective sport to be India’s flag-bearers at an Olympic Opening Ceremony.

