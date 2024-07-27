Paris Olympics 2024: Team India’s uniforms, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, called ‘cheap’; netizens react

  • The 117-member Indian contingent donned the dress at the opening ceremony designed by celebrated fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 06:42 PM IST
India's flag-bearers, PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal pose for a group picture ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Friday. (ANI Photo)
India’s flag-bearers, PV Sindhu and Achanta Sharath Kamal pose for a group picture ahead of the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, in Paris on Friday. (ANI Photo)(MYAS)

The Paris Olympics 2024 kicked off on 26 July in Paris as the opening ceremony was witnessed the contingents floating down on River Seine, with players waving their country's flag high.

The 117-member Indian contingent donned the dress designed by celebrated fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. However, it failed to impress the audience as people on social media referred to it as 'cheap' and 'tacky'.

Also Read | Anand Mahindra reacts to Paris Olympics opening ceremony, says ‘trying to…’

Calling it a combination of digital prints, cheap polyester fabric and the tricolour thrown together without any imagination, Dr Nandita Iyer took to X and wrote, “Hello Tarun Tahiliani! I have seen better Sarees sold in Mumbai streets for Rs.200 than these ceremonial uniforms you’ve ‘designed’. Cheap polyester like fabric, Ikat PRINT (!!!), tricolors thrown together with no imagination Did you outsource it to an intern or come up with it in the last 3 minutes before the deadline? Such a disgrace to the rich weaving culture and history of India.”

She also examples of stunning ceremonial uniforms from Olympic 2024.

Also Read | Paris Olympic 2024: What if athletes competed in space? Watch NASA video to know

Not only Dr Iyer, even actor Tara Deshpande stated that the Indian contingent looked aweful. She wrote, "They look absolutely awful. We have the greatest textile tradition in India. Who passed this design? Who budgeted for this?”

X user Namita wrote, “The sari fabric could have been tussar or chanderi. The border could have been genuine ikat or kutchi/phulkari hand embroidery. The colours should have been brighter. Anyone holding the brighter-hued Tricolour is bound to look washed out.”

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024: Ambani, Musk and Arnault — big names at opening ceremony

X user Ajay Kamath opined, "This is the best that Tarun Tahiliani could come up with? We are so used to our athletes looking so smart, normally. This feels like he phoned in the design…"

Tahiliani's defense:

Earlier in an interview with The Hindu, Tarun Tahiliani defended the choice of ikat print vs weave. "We used viscose because it is a wood pulp fibre and lets you breathe. It is cooler than silk,” he said, adding, “We had to consider breathability because the athletes would be on a barge, in the heat, for up to five hours.”

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 06:42 PM IST
HomeSportsAthletics NewsParis Olympics 2024: Team India’s uniforms, designed by Tarun Tahiliani, called ‘cheap’; netizens react

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue