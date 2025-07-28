Pittsburgh Steelers part ways with veteran returner Cordarrelle Patterson ahead of 2025 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released veteran Cordarrelle Patterson, the decorated utility player announced Monday on social media.

"Breaking news!!!" Patterson posted on X. “Pittsburgh Steelers release old washed up cordarrelle patterson on his day off!!!”

Patterson, 34, is a four-time Pro Bowl and four-time first-team All-Pro selection with more than 13,000 all-purpose yards in his 12-year NFL career as a running back, wide receiver and record-setting kick returner.

Patterson was headed into the second year of a two-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Steelers in March 2024. He carries a salary cap hit of $3.75 million for 2025, per Spotrac.

In his first season with Pittsburgh in 2024, Patterson played in 13 games and contributed 215 yards from scrimmage (135 rushing, 80 receiving) and returned 11 kicks for 240 yards.

Patterson has accumulated 2,646 rushing yards, 2,875 receiving yards and 8,229 kick-return yards in 183 games (61 starts) for the Vikings (2013-16), Raiders (2017), Patriots (2018), Bears (2019-20), Falcons (2021-23) and Steelers.