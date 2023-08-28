‘Pure gold hai apna Neeraj’: Netizens react to photo of Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy, invited rival Arshad Nadeem for a photo after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.
In a touching gesture, India's celebrated athlete Neeraj Chopra, often referred to as the 'Golden Boy,' invited his rival Arshad Nadeem to pose together for a photograph. Despite being defeated by Chopra in the pursuit of the gold medal, the Pakistani competitor displayed gracious sportsmanship and willingly joined Chopra for the snapshot.