comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 11:51:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.75 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.7 0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.2 0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,575 0.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.45 -0.09%
Business News/ Sports / Athletics News/  ‘Pure gold hai apna Neeraj’: Netizens react to photo of Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem
Back

‘Pure gold hai apna Neeraj’: Netizens react to photo of Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem

 2 min read 28 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Neeraj Chopra, India's golden boy, invited rival Arshad Nadeem for a photo after winning the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, and silver medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, right, pose after finishing the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. AP/PTI (AP/PTI)Premium
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, and silver medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, right, pose after finishing the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. AP/PTI (AP/PTI)

In a touching gesture, India's celebrated athlete Neeraj Chopra, often referred to as the 'Golden Boy,' invited his rival Arshad Nadeem to pose together for a photograph. Despite being defeated by Chopra in the pursuit of the gold medal, the Pakistani competitor displayed gracious sportsmanship and willingly joined Chopra for the snapshot.

Neeraj, who emerged victorious with the gold medal at the prestigious World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, was captured holding the Indian tricolour with pride. Arshad Nadeem, who secured the silver medal in the same championship hosted in Hungary, sportingly shared a joyful pose alongside his Indian counterpart.

Watch: Neeraj Chopra calls Arshad Nadeem to pose with the Indian tricolour, Pakistani athlete does THIS

“Neeraj Chopra called Arshad Nadeem for this beautiful click. Spread love not hate Between neighbours," wrote one social media user. “Pure gold hai apna neeraj (Our Neeraj is pure gold)," wrote another.

“Along with winning the medal, we Indians have also won the hearts of the entire world. Salutations to Neeraj Ji, who has honoured the true spirit of sports. Just like Chandrayaan, this is also an unparalleled achievement for us Indians," came from another user.

“This is the beauty of the people of my country, who have the ability to make everyone their own," posted another Indian user on X.

“Neeraj and Nadeem are friends... Nadeem considers Neeraj as his inspiration," one user posted.

Friendship between Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem

Back in 2016, a 19-year-old Arshad Nadeem came from Lahore to Amritsar by bus. It was during that time when his friendship with Neeraj Chopra started. It has now evolved into a heartwarming friendly rivalry.

Shortly after the Asian Games in Jakarta in the same year, Nadeem expressed his admiration for Neeraj and harboured a desire to “even beat him" one day.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships

In August 2022, Nadeem etched his name in the Commonwealth Games history by surpassing the prestigious 90-meter mark in javelin. His exceptional performance at Birmingham saw him outshine a field of world-class competitors, securing his country's first athletics CWG gold in six decades with a remarkable throw measuring 90.18 meters. Neeraj did not take part in the competition due to injury.

Reflecting on his triumphant moment, Nadeem shared a sentiment of longing for Neeraj's presence at the scene of his victory. He voiced that his triumph would have been even more exhilarating had Neeraj been in the competition, underscoring the camaraderie and competitive spirit that have blossomed between the two athletes.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 10:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App