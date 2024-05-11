Active Stocks
Business News/ Sports / Athletics News/  'Pure Josh and Chutzpah': Anand Mahindra lauds Parvej Khan over championship video — Watch
BackBack

Written By Akriti Anand

Anand Mahindra shared a video of National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan, in which, he is seen “leaving everyone behind with ease.”

Earlier in March this year, National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finished seventh in the one-mile track event's final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston. (Gators Track and Field & Cross Country/X)Premium
Earlier in March this year, National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finished seventh in the one-mile track event's final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston. (Gators Track and Field & Cross Country/X)

"Pure Josh & Chutzpah..." – This is how Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra reacted to Indian athlete Parvej Khan's video from the Florida Gators Track and Field & Cross Country championship. The industrialist posted Khan's video on X, saying, "I had not heard of him till I saw this clip."

"But I hope his capability & his confidence is a glimpse into the future of Indian Track & Field!," Anand Mahindra said. The video shared by him shows Parvej Khan "leaving everyone behind with ease."

The video was from the Gators Track and Field Championship, where Parvej recently secured a spot in the 1500m finals. "Khan's time of 3:44.98 was the top qualifying time in the field...," Gators Track and Field & Cross Country said in a post.

Earlier in March this year, National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finished seventh in the one-mile track event's final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston.

He clocked 4 minutes 03.05 seconds to finish seventh, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships.

The 19-year-old Indian clocked 3 minutes 57.126 seconds to finish third in the preliminary run.

Khan, who belongs to a farming family in Mewat region in Haryana, had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar. He bagged a 1500m silver National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai in 2022 and won a gold over the same distance in the National Open in Bengaluru in the same year.

Khan also won the 800m gold at the U-16 Nationals in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, in 2019, took bronze over the same distance at the Khelo India Youth Games (U-18) the next year before winning his first senior race -- the 1500m at the National Open Championships in Warrangal in 2021.

Published: 11 May 2024, 02:56 PM IST
