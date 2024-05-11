"Pure Josh & Chutzpah..." – This is how Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra reacted to Indian athlete Parvej Khan's video from the Florida Gators Track and Field & Cross Country championship. The industrialist posted Khan's video on X, saying, "I had not heard of him till I saw this clip."

"But I hope his capability & his confidence is a glimpse into the future of Indian Track & Field!," Anand Mahindra said. The video shared by him shows Parvej Khan "leaving everyone behind with ease."

The video was from the Gators Track and Field Championship, where Parvej recently secured a spot in the 1500m finals. "Khan's time of 3:44.98 was the top qualifying time in the field...," Gators Track and Field & Cross Country said in a post.

Earlier in March this year, National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan finished seventh in the one-mile track event's final in the NCAA Championships of the United States in Boston.

He clocked 4 minutes 03.05 seconds to finish seventh, having become the first Indian to qualify for the final of a track event in the NCAA Championships.

The 19-year-old Indian clocked 3 minutes 57.126 seconds to finish third in the preliminary run.

ALSO READ: What I think of when I think about running

Khan, who belongs to a farming family in Mewat region in Haryana, had won the 1500m gold in the 2022 National Games with a new personal best of 3.40.89 in Gandhinagar. He bagged a 1500m silver National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships in Chennai in 2022 and won a gold over the same distance in the National Open in Bengaluru in the same year.

ALSO READ: What most people missed about the Paralympics 1500m

Khan also won the 800m gold at the U-16 Nationals in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh, in 2019, took bronze over the same distance at the Khelo India Youth Games (U-18) the next year before winning his first senior race -- the 1500m at the National Open Championships in Warrangal in 2021.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!