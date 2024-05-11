'Pure Josh and Chutzpah': Anand Mahindra lauds Parvej Khan over championship video — Watch
Anand Mahindra shared a video of National Games gold medallist Parvej Khan, in which, he is seen “leaving everyone behind with ease.”
"Pure Josh & Chutzpah..." – This is how Mahindra and Mahindra chairperson Anand Mahindra reacted to Indian athlete Parvej Khan's video from the Florida Gators Track and Field & Cross Country championship. The industrialist posted Khan's video on X, saying, "I had not heard of him till I saw this clip."