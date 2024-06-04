The best athlete in America is a giant German
Rachel Bachman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 04 Jun 2024, 05:28 PM IST
SummaryLeo Neugebauer, an NCAA-champion decathlete at Texas, is aiming for a repeat—and Olympic gold in Paris.
Like most star athletes at the University of Texas, Leo Neugebauer has a pile of trophies, a swelling social-media following, and the chiseled physique of a five-star recruit.
