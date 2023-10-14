This Asian Games medalist touched Anand Mahindra's heart. Who is Ram Baboo?

Anand Mahindra took to social media to express admiration for Ram Baboo's journey from an MGNREGA daily wager to an Asian Games 2023 race walk bronze medalist.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra has offered to support Asian Games medalist Ram Baboo's family with their choice of Mahindra & Mahindra vehicle for their farm.

Mahindra took to X, formerly Twitter, in the morning on October 14 to express his admiration for Baboo's journey from an MGNREGA daily wager to an Asian Games bronze medalist.

"Daily wage worker to Asian Games Medallist. Unstoppable courage & determination. Please give me his contact number @thebetterindia I'd like to support his family by giving them any tractor or pickup truck of ours they want," (sic) he wrote. To this the media platform replied affirmatively.

Who is Ram Baboo? Ram Baboo, a bronze medallist in the Asian Games 35 km race walk mixed team, hails from an impoverished village in Uttar Pradesh, as per a PTI report. His journey from poverty to fame is a tale of determination and self-reliance.

Baboo, the son of a daily wage labourer, faced financial challenges during the COVID-19 lockdown. To finance his athletics training, he worked as a waiter and joined his father in road construction under the MGNREGA scheme.

In an interview with PTI, Baboo shared, "I have done everything possible in my life so far, from working as a waiter in Varanasi to digging up pits along with my father for road construction under MGNREGA scheme at our village."

Coming from a family of six, with his father earning ₹3,000-3500 per month, Baboo's determination led him to sports as a career. His mother's insistence led him to Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), where he developed an interest in long-distance running.

Determination over adversity After facing challenges in marathons and developing knee pain, he shifted to race walking on the advice of coach Pramod Yadav. Baboo used social media to his advantage, connecting with coach Chandrabahan Yadav in Varanasi.

In 2019, he convinced a coach at Bhopal SAI Centre to train him. He however had to return home during the COVID-19 lockdown, and worked under the MGNREGA scheme. Later, he won a silver medal in the National Race Walk Championships, securing a place at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

After the removal of the 50 km event, Baboo shifted to the 35 km category, winning gold in the National Open Championships and earning a job in the Army. Despite challenges, he overcame obstacles to achieve success in the Asian Games, the report notes.

Baboo's mother, Meena Devi, spoke of the family's struggles and sacrifices to support his dream. Baboo expressed his plan to shift to the 20 km race walk for the next season, citing unpredictability in mixed team events.

His success in the Asian Games brought joy to his village, Bhairava Gandhi in Sonbhadra district, where his family's financial struggles are well known. Baboo's journey reflects the triumph of determination over adversity.

