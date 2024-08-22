Vinesh Phogat claims security of women wrestlers, going to testify against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, withdrawn

  • Phogat even claimed not only her, but the security cover for another female wrestler, Sakshee Malikkh, has been removed by the Delhi Police.

Saurav Mukherjee
Updated22 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM IST
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat upon her arrival at IGI airport from Paris after a historic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 at IGI Airport in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times/File)
Wrestler Vinesh Phogat upon her arrival at IGI airport from Paris after a historic performance at the Paris Olympics 2024 at IGI Airport in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, August 17, 2024. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times/File)(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Paris Olympics 2024-returned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on 22 August claimed the Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan in the court in the sexual harassment case.

Phogat took to X and wrote, “Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court.”

Phogat even claimed not only her, but the security cover for another female wrestler, Sakshee Malikkh, has been removed by the Delhi Police. The same content of the tweet was posted by Sakshi Malik.

In the social media post, Vinesh and Sakshee also tagged the official accounts of the Delhi Police as well as the Delhi Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women.

Delhi Police reacts:

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police denied the allegations by both Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi and also issued a clarification.

It said, as the ANI quoted, "There is no order of withdrawal of security. If there is any delay in the security person reaching, that is being enquired."

In other details, the legal team representing the complainant wrestlers informed that all three wrestlers – who accused BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment – approached Rouse Avenue Court for justice. The legal team added that one of these wrestlers is scheduled to testify in the case on 23 August.

What is the case?

In January 2023, the wrestlers including Vinesh, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia began protesting at Jantar Mantar. They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and sought his resignation from WFI. The wrestlers even demanded the dissolution of the WFI.

Following this, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha formed a committee – led by renowned sportsperson Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. The WFI quashed all the allegations against Brij Bhushan and the WFI coaches.

As protests continued, the Sports Ministry intervened, suspended all WFI activities and sidelined assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

In May 2024, the legal battle intensified and the Delhi Court formally framed charges against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar. Since both of them denied all the charges, the case went to trial.

Later in a 10 May order, the court found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual harassment against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran.

With agency inputs.

 

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 10:12 PM IST
HomeSportsAthletics NewsVinesh Phogat claims security of women wrestlers, going to testify against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, withdrawn

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    GAIL India

    234.00
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -2.2 (-0.93%)

    Bandhan Bank

    205.45
    03:51 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    1.65 (0.81%)

    Tata Steel

    154.10
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    2.2 (1.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.55
    03:59 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    -0.85 (-0.28%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kalyan Jewellers India

    597.45
    03:57 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.3 (8.99%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    689.40
    03:46 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    49.2 (7.69%)

    Archean Chemical Industries

    821.30
    03:47 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    58.35 (7.65%)

    Raymond

    2,024.80
    03:58 PM | 22 AUG 2024
    135.05 (7.15%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,799.00-160.00
      Chennai
      73,440.00-591.00
      Delhi
      73,369.0057.00
      Kolkata
      73,655.00-17.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L-0.06
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue