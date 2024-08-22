Vinesh Phogat claims security of women wrestlers, going to testify against ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan, withdrawn

Paris Olympics 2024-returned Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on 22 August claimed the Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan in the court in the sexual harassment case.

Phogat took to X and wrote, “Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court.”

Phogat even claimed not only her, but the security cover for another female wrestler, Sakshee Malikkh, has been removed by the Delhi Police. The same content of the tweet was posted by Sakshi Malik.

In the social media post, Vinesh and Sakshee also tagged the official accounts of the Delhi Police as well as the Delhi Commission for Women and the National Commission for Women.

Delhi Police reacts: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police denied the allegations by both Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi and also issued a clarification.

It said, as the ANI quoted, "There is no order of withdrawal of security. If there is any delay in the security person reaching, that is being enquired."

In other details, the legal team representing the complainant wrestlers informed that all three wrestlers – who accused BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment – approached Rouse Avenue Court for justice. The legal team added that one of these wrestlers is scheduled to testify in the case on 23 August.

What is the case? In January 2023, the wrestlers including Vinesh, Sakshee Malikkh and Bajrang Punia began protesting at Jantar Mantar. They had accused Brij Bhushan of sexual exploitation and sought his resignation from WFI. The wrestlers even demanded the dissolution of the WFI.

Following this, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha formed a committee – led by renowned sportsperson Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt. The WFI quashed all the allegations against Brij Bhushan and the WFI coaches.

As protests continued, the Sports Ministry intervened, suspended all WFI activities and sidelined assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

In May 2024, the legal battle intensified and the Delhi Court formally framed charges against Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar. Since both of them denied all the charges, the case went to trial.

Later in a 10 May order, the court found sufficient evidence to proceed with the charges of sexual harassment against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Saran.