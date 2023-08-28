comScore
Business News/ Sports / Athletics News/  Watch: Neeraj Chopra calls Arshad Nadeem to pose with the Indian tricolour, Pakistani athlete does THIS
Watch: Neeraj Chopra calls Arshad Nadeem to pose with the Indian tricolour, Pakistani athlete does THIS

 1 min read 28 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra called his Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem after winning gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, and silver medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, right, pose after finishing the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)Premium
Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, and silver medalist Arshad Nadeem, of Pakistan, right, pose after finishing the Men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader) (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

In a heartwarming moment, India's ‘Golden Boy’ Neeraj Chopra called his archrival Arshad Nadeem to pose for the camera. The Pakistani athlete, who had just been beaten by Chopra for the gold medal, graciously joined him for the photograph.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra becomes first Indian to win gold at World Athletics Championships

Neeraj, who secured the gold medal at the World Athletics Championships hosted in Budapest, was seen proudly holding the Indian tricolour. Nadeem, who clinched the silver medal at the championship taking place in Hungary, shared a cheerful pose alongside his Indian counterpart.

Nadeem was hailed for his achievement at the world championship with “NO WORLD CLASS SUPPORT". “Limited facilities and limited infrastructure, yet Arshad Nadeem claims Silver medal at the World Championships. What a man! Ma Shaa Allah," wrote one social media user.

“Supporting our star, Arshad Nadeem, from Multan We are proud of your efforts, as you become the first-ever medallist for Pakistan at the World Athletics Championship," posted the Pakistan Cricket Board.

At the same time, some social media users questioned why he did not have the Pakistani flag with him while posing for the camera.

“Was there is no one to give Pak flag to Arshad Nadeem who won the silver medal for Pakistan, India's Neeraj Chopra was also surprised," wrote one user.

Meanwhile, Nadeem spoke about his performance at the tournament.

“What a day! Tiring yet rewarding. Like to thank Allah for this giving me the ability to go this far. This was the first time in the history of Pakistan that any Pakistani athlete won a medal at the World athletics championships," he posted from an unverified X (now Twitter) account.

During the early hours of August 28, Neeraj Chopra etched his name in the annals of sporting achievement. At the World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, India's Olympic medalist secured the first gold medal for his country, triumphing in a fierce competition that saw him narrowly surpass Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem by a margin of fewer than a few feet in the final of the men's javelin throw event.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 07:07 AM IST
