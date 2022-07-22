Watch: Neeraj Chopra qualifies for men's javelin final in just 12 seconds1 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 10:15 AM IST
Neeraj Chopra qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships on Friday.
India's Olympic Champion, Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in just 12 seconds with his first throw of 88.39m at the Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon.