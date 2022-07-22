India's Olympic Champion, Neeraj Chopra on Friday qualified for the final of the men’s javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in just 12 seconds with his first throw of 88.39m at the Hayward Field, Eugene, Oregon.

Neeraj Chopra, who had set a national record set in Stockholm in June this year of 89.94m, qualified the World Athletics Championships in his very first attempt in the Group A qualification round and kicked off the further proceedings.

According to the qualification rules, athletes who clear 83.50m or 12 best performers across two qualification round groups qualify for the final. Notable, the 88.39m throw was Chopra's third-best attempt of all the time.

Tokyo Olympics gold medalist, Chopra on 30 June set a new national record with an opening throw of 89.94m at the Stockholm Diamond League.

After Neeraj Chopra, India's Rohit Yadav also placed himself among the 12 best qualifiers with the best throw of 80.42m today.

In addition to this, triple-jumper Eldhose Pual also qualified for the final in his event with the best jump of 16.68m. However, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker missed out on qualifying for finals as they finished at 17th and 19th position, respectively.