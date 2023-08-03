Watch: Somalia athlete in no hurry to finish 100m race, netizens react1 min read 03 Aug 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Somalia is facing criticism for selecting an inexperienced sprinter, who took nearly twice the time of the winner to complete the race.
In a recent sports event that garnered attention in Somalia, officials faced criticism for their selection of a novice 100-metre sprinter, Nasra Abubakar Ali, to represent the country at the World University Games in China. The young athlete, lacking any prior experience in top-level competitions, took nearly twice the time of the eventual winner to complete the race, finishing in 21.81 seconds.
The Association of Somali Universities jas pledged to investigate the process that led to Nasra Abubakar Ali's selection. It wrote on its official Facebook page that it had not nominated any individual to participate in international competitions.
Also Read: Northwestern University hazing scandal: First lawsuit filed by a female athlete
“We urge people to be cautious of circulating misleading news that may lack authenticity and are shared by the media," a translated version of the statement says.
“If this girl succeeded, all the ministries would have said that we had sent her and our efforts had been paid off. Encourage the girl and calm her head," wrote one Facebook user in reply.
“Why didn't you say when she was leaving? We didn't send her and we don't know anything about it. Are you saying when she failed? We don't know about it," wrote another.
Also Read: Neeraj Chopra displaces Usain Bolt as world's most written-about athlete
There are some who are using the athlete's action as a meme material.
Not the first time for Somalia
This is not the first time Somalia has faced controversy over their choice of athletes for international events. In 2016, Maryan Nuh Muse's sluggish performance in the 400m race at the Rio Olympics drew attention, and at the 2012 Olympics in London, Zamzam Mohamed Farah faced criticism and even death threats for her participation, the BBC added.