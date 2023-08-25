World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra enter finals, qualifies for Paris Olympics 20241 min read 25 Aug 2023, 03:26 PM IST
World Athletics Championships 2023: With the seat secured in finals, Neeraj Chopra has also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024
Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra entered the World Athletics Championships finals on Friday after hitting 88.77m in the men's Javelin Throw event. With the seat secured in the finals, Neeraj Chopra has also qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024. Neeraj Chopra unleashed his finest performance of the season and the fourth-best of his career.