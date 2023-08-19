World Athletics Championships 2023 to kickstart today, Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian squad: Check all details here1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:27 AM IST
India's Javelin star Neeraj Chopra will lead a 27-member Indian contingent to World Athletics Championships 2023
World Athletics Championships 2023 is set to kickstart in Budapest from 19 August to 27 August. The international event will see more than 2100 athletes from around 200 teams. India's Javelin star Neeraj Chopra will lead a 27-member Indian contingent to the tournament and the Indian athletes will get an opportunity to test their skills with the best sportspersons in the world.