World Athletics Championships 2023 is set to kickstart in Budapest from 19 August to 27 August. The international event will see more than 2100 athletes from around 200 teams. India's Javelin star Neeraj Chopra will lead a 27-member Indian contingent to the tournament and the Indian athletes will get an opportunity to test their skills with the best sportspersons in the world.

The Indian athletes are already in Budapest and got ample time to acclimatize to the local conditions. The track and field athletes of India have displayed promising form this year, and the good performance is likely to continue at the big stage of the World Athletics Championships 2023.

World Athletics Championships 2023: India's squad Men Javelin- Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu, Kishore Kumar Jena

Long Jump- Jeswin Aldrin, Sreeshankar Murali

Triple Jump- Praveen Chithravel, Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhouse Paul

3,000m Steeplechase- Avinash Sable

800m- Krishan Kumar

1,500m- Ajay Kumar Saroj

400m- Santhosh Kumar

High Jump- Sarvesh Anil Kushare

20-km race walk- Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh

35-km race walk- Ram Baboo

4x400m Relay race- Amoj Jacob, Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Rajesh Ramesh, Arul Rajalingam, Mijo Chacko Kurian

Women 100m- Jyothi Yarraji

Long jump- Shaili Singh

Javelin- Annu Rani

3,000m Steeplechase- Parul Chaudhary

World Athletics Championships 2023: Where to watch The live streaming of the World Athletics Championships 2023 will be available on the JioCinema website and application and the users can watch the tournament live on the platform. Recently, JioCinema has gained more popularity amongst the sports streaming platforms as it livestreamed some of the major sporting events.