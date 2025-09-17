World Athletics Championships 2025: Neeraj Chopra qualifies, Germany’s Julian Weber takes the lead.

At the World Athletics Championships 2025, Germany’s Julian Weber took the lead with a strong 87.21m throw after a poor first attempt. This pushed Neeraj Chopra, who qualified with 84.85m, down to second place.

Olympic silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch managed only 84.11m, missing the automatic qualification mark. After the qualifying round, he is now third in the standings.

Although Neeraj Chopra finished second to Germany’s Julian Weber at the Diamond League Final, his form remained strong. Heading into the qualification rounds, Chopra threw a confident 84.85m in his very first attempt, ensuring his place in the finals.

The crowd erupted in cheer as he celebrated with a roar and smile. Meanwhile, Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav is showing good progress. His first throw was 80.16m, but he improved strongly in the second with 83.67m. That effort brought him very close to the 84.5m automatic qualification mark.

Yadav is now placed 5th in the standings. He now has a strong chance to stay in the top 12. One more good throw could seal his spot in the final.

Sri Lanka’s Sumedha Ranasinghe produced his best with an 81.86m throw, which put him 7th in the standings. Finland’s Lassi Etelätalo managed 81.33m on his last attempt. World No. 9 Cyprian Mrzygłód ended with 81.47m.

These throws were competitive but still below the 84.5m automatic qualification mark. In contrast, Neeraj Chopra booked his place in the final with his very first attempt with a confident 84.85m.

The men’s javelin final, where Chopra will aim to defend his gold medal, will take place on September 18 at 3:30 PM.

Neeraj Chopra in 2025 Neeraj Chopra’s 2025 season has been remarkable. He has shown consistency and dominance across competitions.

India’s World Champion began with a win at the Potch Invitational in South Africa. In Doha, he achieved his career-best throw of 90.23m, breaking the 90m barrier for the first time.