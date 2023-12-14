Wrestler Bajrang Punia accuses anti-doping agency of using expired equipment for conducting dope tests
Punia showed showed the syringes and vials that the NADA officials were carrying were expired, and sought the authorities to look into the matter.
India's bronze medal winner in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, wrestler Bajrang Punia, on 13 December alleged that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) was using expired and outdated equipment while conducting dope tests on athletes.
Meanwhile, Punia was granted bail by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya. The latter accused Punia of tarnishing his image by making a statement during the protest against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.
ALSO READ: Wrestling Federation of India on December 21, results on same day
In his statement, Punia had said Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he was facing a rape case.
Following this, Dahiya moved the court and Punia was summoned in the case.
"Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told PTI after the proceedings.
With agency inputs.
