Business News/ Sports / Athletics News/  Wrestler Bajrang Punia accuses anti-doping agency of using expired equipment for conducting dope tests
Wrestler Bajrang Punia accuses anti-doping agency of using expired equipment for conducting dope tests

 Livemint

Punia showed showed the syringes and vials that the NADA officials were carrying were expired, and sought the authorities to look into the matter.

(File) Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia during the inauguration of the 141st Session of International Olympic Committee, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI)Premium
(File) Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia during the inauguration of the 141st Session of International Olympic Committee, in Mumbai, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade) (PTI)

India's bronze medal winner in the Tokyo Olympics 2020, wrestler Bajrang Punia, on 13 December alleged that the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) was using expired and outdated equipment while conducting dope tests on athletes.

In a video post on social media, Punia showed NADA officials visited him for a test but the equipment was past their expiry date. Apart from this, he also showed the syringes and vials the officials were carrying, and sought the authorities to investigate the matter.

Punia wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This is a critical video for all of us to watch and consider how to trust the system if procedures are not followed. How can one ensure that there is no manipulation in the entire process? This can happen to anyone, especially junior athletes. Please be informed about your rights and procedures related to doping. We urge the concerned authorities to take necessary action and request the athletes to remain alert and exercise utmost caution during such procedures."

Meanwhile, Punia was granted bail by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed by coach Naresh Dahiya. The latter accused Punia of tarnishing his image by making a statement during the protest against federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

ALSO READ: Wrestling Federation of India on December 21, results on same day

In his statement, Punia had said Dahiya did not have any credibility to oppose the agitation since he was facing a rape case.

Following this, Dahiya moved the court and Punia was summoned in the case.

"Bajrang had sought exemption from physical appearance and missed the first three hearings. He appeared physically today and the court has granted him bail. The next date for hearing is March 5," advocate Rajesh Kumar Rexwal, who represented Dahiya, told PTI after the proceedings.

With agency inputs.

Published: 14 Dec 2023, 03:09 PM IST
