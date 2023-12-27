Wrestlers’ protest: These athletes have returned their medals, awards after Sanjay Singh became WFI president
Indian wrestlers protest against former president accused of sexual abuse, return awards in response to election of ally as new president
Some of India’s elite wrestlers have been taking a stance against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). They have been consistently raising their voices against Singh, who is accused of sexual abuse.
