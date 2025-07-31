Atlanta Braves strengthen bullpen with Tyler Kinley trade from Colorado Rockies

The Atlanta Braves made a strategic move to strengthen their bullpen by acquiring right-handed reliever Tyler Kinley from the Colorado Rockies. The trade highlights the Braves’ commitment to remain competitive in a challenging 2025 MLB season, despite being 13 games out of a National League Wild Card spot.

Details about the trade The Atlanta Braves acquired Tyler Kinley, a 34-year-old reliever, from the Colorado Rockies, sending 26-year-old right-handed pitching prospect Austin Smith to Colorado in return.

Notably, Kinley’s contract includes a $5 million club option for 2026 with a $750,000 buyout, giving the Braves flexibility to retain him if he performs well or opt out at minimal cost.

Tyler Kinley’s form and potential impact Tyler Kinley, a veteran reliever, brings eight years of major league experience to the Atlanta Braves, primarily with the Colorado Rockies. Kinley has pitched 306 career innings with a 5.08 ERA and a 4.41 FIP, averaging over one strikeout per inning.

In 2025, he registered a 5.66 ERA over 48 innings but showed encouraging underlying metrics with a 4.14 FIP and a 23.8% strikeout rate. Since mid-June, Kinley has posted a 2.37 ERA and a 31.1% strikeout rate over 19 innings.

Despite a high 12.6% walk rate, his recent performance suggests he could play a crucial part in the bullpen that may see exits like Raisel Iglesias or Pierce Johnson.

Who is Austin Smith? Austin Smith, a 2021 18th-round draft pick by the Atlanta Braves is currently with Double-A Columbus. Smith has shown potential despite missing most of 2023–24 due to Tommy John surgery.

In 2025, he posted a 4.31 ERA across High-A and Double-A, with a 26.2% strikeout rate but an 11.5% walk rate. While he has yet to reach Triple-A, his improved control this season makes him a promising addition to the Colorado Rockies.

Atlanta Braves' strategy This trade is notable given the Atlanta Braves’ current standing, trailing by 13 games in the Wild Card race. Rather than selling assets, the Braves are adding depth to their bullpen, likely anticipating potential roster changes.

To accommodate Kinley on the 40-man roster, the Atlanta Braves designated reliever Enyel De Los Santos for assignment, who had struggled with a 4.53 ERA in 2025.

Colorado Rockies’ strategy For the Colorado Rockies, trading Tyler Kinley aligns with their long-term rebuilding strategy. The Rockies previously traded Pierce Johnson to the Atlanta Braves in 2023 for prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon, both of whom reached the majors.