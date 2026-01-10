Atlanta Falcons hire Matt Ryan as president of football operations; check details

The Atlanta Falcons hired Matt Ryan as the team's new President of Football Operations. Owner Arthur M Blank announced on Saturday (January 10). Ryan, the former MVP and longtime quarterback, will step into the top football executive role immediately, tasked with rebuilding the organization from the front office.

Atlanta Falcons' new era Matt Ryan will oversee all football-related decisions, reporting directly to Blank while working closely with President and CEO Greg Beadles to bridge business and on-field operations The move comes at a pivotal time as Atlanta looks to end years of postseason frustration. The Falcons are currently searching for both a new head coach and general manager.

Blank expressed complete trust in his former star player to lead the charge.

"Throughout his remarkable 14-year career in Atlanta, Matt's leadership, attention to detail, knowledge of the game and unrelenting drive to win made him the most successful player in our franchise's history," Blank said.

"I am confident those same qualities will be a tremendous benefit to our organization as he steps into this new role... I have full confidence and trust in Matt as we strive to deliver a championship caliber team for Atlanta and Falcons fans everywhere."

Matt Ryan's homecoming Matt Ryan, who spent 14 seasons wearing red and black after being drafted third overall in 2008, called the opportunity a dream come true.

"Arthur gave me the chance of a lifetime almost twenty years ago, and he's done it again today," Ryan said. “While I appreciate the time I had with the Colts and with CBS, I've always been a Falcon. It feels great to be home. I could not be more excited, grateful, or humbled by this new opportunity.”

Matt Ryan holds nearly every major Atlanta Falcons passing record, 59,735 yards, 367 touchdowns, 65.5% completion rate, and a franchise-best 94.6 passer rating. His 2016 MVP season remains the high-water mark, guiding Atlanta to the Super Bowl.

After one season with Indianapolis and three years analyzing games for CBS Sports, Ryan returns with a fresh perspective on the modern NFL.

Building a winning culture Matt Ryan acknowledged the learning curve ahead but emphasized his vision for the franchise.

"I know first-hand what a great foundation this organization has and I'm confident we can build on that and cement a culture of accountability, tenacity, resilience and winning," he said.