Atlanta Falcons release Younghoe Koo, sign Parker Romo; all you need to know

The Atlanta Falcons have made a significant roster change, releasing veteran kicker Younghoe Koo and signing Parker Romo to the active roster. This move marks the end of Koo’s six-year tenure with the team and signals a shift in the Falcons’ new strategy.

Younghoe Koo’s legacy with the Atlanta Falcons Younghoe Koo joined the Falcons in 2019 and became one of the NFL’s most reliable kickers. From 2019 to 2023, he posted five consecutive seasons with a field goal percentage of at least 86.5%, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2020 after leading the league with 37 field goals at a 94.9% success rate. Koo’s 700 career points with Atlanta rank him third in franchise history, trailing only Matt Bryant and Morten Andersen.

However, Koo’s performance dipped in 2024, when he converted just 25 of 34 field goals (73.5%), his lowest success rate as a Falcon.

A hip injury sidelined him in Week 16 of that season, raising questions about his durability. Despite a strong 2025 offseason, where special teams coordinator Marquice Williams noted Koo made 92% of his kicks in training camp, a critical miss in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers proved costly.

Koo’s 44-yard field goal attempt, which could have forced overtime in a 23-20 loss, sailed wide, prompting the Falcons to explore other options.

Younghoe Koo's Instagram post In an emotional Instagram post, Koo expressed gratitude: “I want to thank the Falcons organization for giving me an opportunity when no one else would six years ago. This place helped me grow as a kicker and as a man. I will forever be grateful for the support from the fans during my time here.”

Parker Romo steps up Parker Romo, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad after a standout performance in Week 2 will now step up. Romo went 5-for-5 on field goals, including a 54-yarder, in Atlanta’s Sunday Night Football victory over the Minnesota Vikings. His flawless debut showcased his potential as a long-term solution for the Falcons’ kicking woes.