Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid: Who will win Spanish Super Cup clash? AI predictions, confirmed line-ups and more

Atletico de Madrid will face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final clash on Thursday (January 8). The match will be played at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Here are all the details about the game.
Date: Thursday, January 8
Time: 2:00 PM ET in the US / 12:30 AM IST (January 9) in India
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah.
Fans in the United States can watch the match on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, and the ESPN app.
Fans in India can watch the Atletico de Madrid vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app.
Grok: “This Madrid derby in the Super Cup semi-final should be a fiercely contested battle, with Atletico's defensive resilience under Simeone clashing against Real Madrid's attacking talent despite missing Mbappe. Expect a tight game, but Real Madrid to edge it 2-1 with their experience in big matches shining through.”
ChatGPT: "Real Madrid enter as slight favourites due to their squad depth and historical edge in derbies, but Atletico's organisation and counter-attacking threat could frustrate them. Prediction: Real Madrid 2–1 Atletico de Madrid."
Atletico de Madrid:
Clement Lenglet and Nicolas Gonzalez remain sidelined with knee and thigh injuries, respectively, and are expected to return later in January. Pablo Barrios is in contention after travelling with the squad and could feature if fully assessed.
Real Madrid:
Kylian Mbappe is ruled out with a left knee sprain and did not travel to Saudi Arabia. Eder Militao continues his recovery from a tendon injury, while Brahim Diaz is unavailable due to international duty.
Atletico de Madrid: Jan Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Mark Pubill, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; C Gallagher, Koke; Giuliano, Alex Baena; Julian Alvarez, Alexander Sorloth.
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; A Carreras, Antonio Rudiger, Raul Asencio, Federico Valverde; E Camavinga, A Tchouameni; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo; Gonzalo Garcia.
Matches won by Atletico de Madrid: 64
Matches won by Real Madrid: 118
Matches ending in a draw: 63
