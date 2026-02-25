Atletico Madrid secure Champions League round of 16 spot with Alexander Sorloth's hat-trick masterclass

Atletico Madrid secured their spot in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 with a commanding 4-1 victory over Club Brugge in the second leg of their knockout playoff tie on Tuesday, completing a 7-4 aggregate win. Norwegian striker Alexander Sorloth starred with a brilliant hat-trick, easing the tension after a nervy first leg that ended 3-3 in Belgium last week.

What happened in the game? The match at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano started with promise for the home side. Sorloth opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, giving Diego Simeone's team an early advantage. However, Club Brugge showed their fighting spirit once again, levelling through Joel Ordonez in the 36th minute to keep the tie balanced on aggregate.

Atletico responded strongly after halftime. USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso restored the lead with a powerful strike early in the second period at the 48th minute.

From there, Sorloth took center stage, netting his second in the 76th minute following sharp interplay involving substitutes Ademola Lookman and Antoine Griezmann. He completed his hat-trick in the 87th minute with a volley from Matteo Ruggeri's cross, sealing the win and sending the home crowd into raptures.

The result marks a relief for Atletico after Brugge's dramatic comeback in the first leg, where they fought back from two goals down and equalized in the 89th minute. Sorloth's treble not only decided the tie but also highlighted his growing importance since joining the Spanish giants.

Inter Milan faces massive upset threat While Atletico Madrid celebrated progression, Inter Milan faces a daunting challenge in their own playoff. Trailing 3-1 from the first leg against Norwegian underdogs Bodø/Glimt, the Italian side must stage a comeback at San Siro in the second leg. Bodø/Glimt, buoyed by recent wins over heavyweights like Manchester City and Atletico in the league phase, holds a strong position.

“We should have done better, and there’s a lot of disappointment,” Inter coach Cristian Chivu said. “But we have reset and I am now interested in our approach and our confidence, being the best version of ourselves and knowing we can turn it around.”

Bodø/Glimt midfielder Patrick Berg added, “We feel we can compete with most teams but at the same time we have nothing to lose.”

A Bodø/Glimt victory would rank among the biggest upsets in Champions League history, given Inter's status as recent finalists.

Other favourites cruise through playoffs Newcastle United looks unstoppable after a dominant 6-1 first-leg win over Qarabag, with the second leg seeing them extend their advantage early. Bayer Leverkusen also holds firm control following a 2-0 victory in the opening leg against Olympiakos.

As the knockout playoffs wrap up, attention turns to Friday's round-of-16 draw, where Atletico Mardrid awaits a matchup against either Liverpool or Tottenham Hotspur. The competition continues to deliver high drama and surprises.