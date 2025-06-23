Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo Live Streaming: Where to watch FIFA Club World Cup 2025 clash, predicted XIs, and more

Atletico Madrid will lock horns with Botafogo in the high-stakes 2025 FIFA Club World Cup match. The Group B finale will be played at the Rose BowlinPasadena, California. Botafogo won both their matches and are at the top of the standings of their group, including Paris Saint-Germain and Seattle Sounders. Atletico, on the other hand, have registered one win from their previous two games and will aim to clinch a win and inch closer to qualification.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo - Match Details Date: June 23, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM ET (June 23) | 12:30 AM IST (June 24)

Venue: Rose BowlinPasadena, California, USA.

Team News Atletico Madrid Alexander Sorloth's performance against the Seattle Sounders was underwhelming, despite his stunning form in the La Liga campaign. This has led to uncertainty over his starting role. Atletico will likely depend on Julian Alvarez and Giovanni Simeone to bolster their offensive attack.

Botafogo Botafogo is expected to include Matheus Martins in their playing lineup. He has recovered from injury and is likely to strengthen the team's roster. Jeffinho, on the other hand, is still unavailable. With Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus in good form, Botafogo are set to keep their starting lineup unchanged.

Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo - Expected lineups Botafogo Predicted XI -

John Victor, A. Telles, A. Barboza, J. Cunha, Vitinho, Artur Guimaraes, Allan, J. Savarino, Gregore, M. Freitas, Igor Jesus

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI -

Jan Oblak, J. Galan, R. Le Normand, C. Lenglet, M. Llorente, Koke, P. Barrios, R. De Paul, G. Simeone, J. Alvarez, A. Sorloth