Atletico vs Real Madrid: Who will win La Liga clash? AI predictions, confirmed lineups, live streaming, and more

Atletico Madrid are set to face Real Madrid in the highly anticipated La Liga clash on Saturday (September 27). The match will be played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium. Here are all the details about the clash.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Match details Date: Saturday, September 27

Time: 10:15 AM ET in the US/ 7:45 PM IST in India

Venue: Riyadh Air Metropolitano

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas

VAR: Del Cerro Grande

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Live Streaming details Fans in the United States can watch the match on Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes.

Fans in India can watch the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid match live on the FanCode app and website with a subscription.

AI Predictions ChatGPT: “Atletico Madrid enter the derby with inconsistent form and several key players still finding rhythm, which could limit their effectiveness despite home advantage. Real Madrid, by contrast, have shown greater stability and attacking depth in recent weeks, with Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe posing a constant threat. While Atletico are capable of making the contest competitive, Real Madrid’s current momentum makes them slight favourites for a narrow 2-1 victory.”

Grok: "Real Madrid hold a slight edge with a 55% chance of winning, driven by their unbeaten run and Mbappe's form, but Atletico's home resilience and recent derby dominance make a draw (25% chance) likely. Expect a tight match, possibly 1-0 or 1-1. Atletico's injuries could limit their edge, while Real's attacking depth may prove decisive."

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Team news Atletico Madrid: Diego Simeone's side sit eighth with nine points from five games. They won two clashes and three ended in a draw. However, injuries plague the squad: Jose Gimenez (muscle), Johnny Cardoso (ankle), and Thiago Almada (muscle) are all sidelined, limiting defensive and midfield options. Alexander Sorloth returns from suspension.

Real Madrid: Xabi Alonso's league leaders are unbeaten with 18 points from six wins, including a 4-1 thrashing of Levante midweek. Absences include Ferland Mendy (muscle), Antonio Rudiger (muscular, out three months), and Trent Alexander-Arnold (thigh, six-to-eight weeks).

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Confirmed Lineups Atletico Madrid: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Hancko, Koke, Barrios, Giuliano Simeone, Nico Gonzalez, Sorloth, Alvarez.

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Valverde, Bellingham, Guler, Vinicius Jr, Mbappe.

Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid: Head-to-head details Matches won by Atletico Madrid: 63

Matches won by Real Madrid: 118